A lucky resident in BC is waking up a couple bucks richer today.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says a single ticket purchased in Prince George matched all seven numbers to win one of the two $1 million Max-millions prize on the Friday night’s Lotto-Max draw.

All lottery prize winners have one year weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the ticket was purchased will be announced after the winner has come forward.

The jackpot for the next Lotto-Max draw on June 2nd is set at $55 million with an estimated six $1 million Max-millions prizes offered.

The odds of winning a Lotto-Max jackpot, or Maxmillion prize, are one in 28,633,528.