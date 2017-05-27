Members of the Canada North Resource Expo Society present cheque to Northwest Community College | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Northwest Community College (NWCC) is going to be lifting up a lot more people financially starting in September.

The school has received a $10,000 donation from the Canada North Resource Expo Society.

.@NWCCBC presented cheque for $10,000 at @canadanorthexpo; money to go towards legacy fund for student bursaries, funds | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/LUXBD6g7cM — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 27, 2017

Executive Director of Advancement Brian Badge says this will go a long way to helping the most dedicated students.

“We plan on turning it into a legacy fund, and what we’ll do is we’ll work with the society and we will make sure that whatever they want the donation to go towards. we’ll make sure that we tailor the donation that it fits the society.”

He adds machinery and construction are among the most popular programs at NWCC, and the money will be distributed across all of its campuses.

“We have the potential to create some bursaries, scholarships, or awards that will go on for up to 10 years. So likely 10 students, up to $1,000 each over a 10-year-span.”

Badge says the next step is to work collaboratively with the Expo’s Society to determine who the money will be given to specifically.

“We always try to work with any donor to make sure that donation fits specifically to their needs, and that we ultimately address the students needs.”

The cheque was presented at the Resource Expo in the CN Centre.