The Conservative Party of Canada chose a representative Saturday night to replace former Leader Stephen Harper and Interim Leader Rona Ambrose.
Andrew Scheer earned the majority of the party vote with 51%, beating out runner-up Maxime Bernier, who tallied 49% in a close race.
#cdnpoli #cpcldr #chefpcc #polcan pic.twitter.com/nzipntEJj1
— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) May 28, 2017
The MP for Regina-Qu’Appelle in Saskatchewan won on the 13th and final ballot.
Scheer became the youngest Member of Parliament in Canadian history at the age of 32 when he won his riding in 2004; seven years later, the now 38-year-old was chosen as the 35th Speaker of the House, a position he held for four years.
He’ll attempt to run for Prime Minister and lead the Conservatives into power in the 2019 Federal election.
BREAKING: @andrewscheer has been elected as the new #CPCLDR, winning 51% of the vote; beats @MaximeBernier, who had 49% | #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Qgk4hwTe06
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 28, 2017
I congratulate my friend Andrew for his victory and look forward to working with him to beat Justin Trudeau in 2019.
— Maxime Bernier 🇨🇦 (@MaximeBernier) May 28, 2017