Andrew Scheer of Saskatchewan voted as new Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada | Andrew Scheer/Twitter

The Conservative Party of Canada chose a representative Saturday night to replace former Leader Stephen Harper and Interim Leader Rona Ambrose.

Andrew Scheer earned the majority of the party vote with 51%, beating out runner-up Maxime Bernier, who tallied 49% in a close race.

The MP for Regina-Qu’Appelle in Saskatchewan won on the 13th and final ballot.

Scheer became the youngest Member of Parliament in Canadian history at the age of 32 when he won his riding in 2004; seven years later, the now 38-year-old was chosen as the 35th Speaker of the House, a position he held for four years.

He’ll attempt to run for Prime Minister and lead the Conservatives into power in the 2019 Federal election.