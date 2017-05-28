Bike to Work week begins Monday, May 28th, and ICBC wants to make sure everyone gets to and from their jobs safely.

The most important thing drivers can do is put their phone down, says Road Safety Spokesperson Aileen Shibata.

“One of the main contributing factors of crashes is being distracted so if you can please focus on the road and watch for cyclists.”

Northern BC sees about 28 cyclists injured in crashes every year, most of which happen during the summer. To help reduce that number, Shibata also asks drivers to yield the right of way to those on bikes.

“Signal well in advance so that cyclist knows what you’re doing. If you’re turning right, for example, just ensure that there isn’t a cyclist in the bike lane. When you’re turning left, just watch for that oncoming cyclist,” says Shibata

Of courses, cyclists also carry a lot of the responsibility to stay safe. Wear a helmet, make eye contact with drivers at stops, and be aware of what’s going on on the roads.

If you’re stuck in poor weather or are having trouble physically, cyclists can ride the bus for free this week.