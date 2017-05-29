FOREIGNER

With special guests

HONEYMOON SUITE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2017 PRINCE GEORGE, BC

*** 30-May-17 10:00AM to 1-Jun-17 11:59PM – Radio Presale = HOTBLOODED***

For the first time ever – FOREIGNER with special guests and Canadian legends Honeymoon Suite come to the CN Centre, on Friday, October 20, 2017! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 2, 10:00 am, at all Ticketmaster outlets and www.jeffparrypromotions.com/foreigner!

“I Want To Know What Love Is.” “Cold As Ice.” “Hot Blooded.” “Juke Box Hero.”

FOREIGNER, the band behind these and other classic and iconic songs, is turning 40 this year and celebrating with a Canadian tour, 40th Anniversary Album, and new musical; Juke Box Hero, premiering in Alberta in 2018.

Universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, FOREIGNER’s formidable musical arsenal continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER continues to rock the charts almost 40 years into the game.

This tour will feature a companion album, a new career-spanning compilation titled 40 that features 40 hits from 40 years. RHINO released 40 on May 26th as a double-CD set that includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. A double-vinyl version that features 23 songs will be released on June 2. 40 brings together the best songs from FOREIGNER’s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its Top 30 hits: “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and more. The collection features “Too Late” from the group’s 2008 retrospective No End In Sight and “The Flame Still Burns,” the title track from a vinyl EP released just last year, making its debut on CD in this collection. All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, “Give My Life For Love” and a new version of “I Don’t Want To Live Without You.”

Another milestone as part of FOREIGNER’s 40th Anniversary celebration is the announcement of the forthcoming musical, Juke Box Hero, premiering in Alberta in 2018. Based on the screenplay written by the prolific writing duo, Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, responsible for films The Commitments and Across The Universe, and The Tracey Ullman TV Show, Juke Box Hero is a coming of age saga written to the music of FOREIGNER.

Since the 1977 release of their first hit “Feels Like The First Time” and their self-titled debut album on Atlantic Records, FOREIGNER has been universally hailed as one of the world’s most popular rock acts with 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 hits, and worldwide album sales exceeding 75 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER continues to rock the charts more than thirty years into the game.

www.facebook.com/Foreigner

www.twitter.com/ForeignerMusic

www.instagram.com/foreignerlive

www.youtube.com/user/FWebTeam

www.jeffparrypromotions.com/foreigner

www.annerin.com/jukeboxhero

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time! FOREIGNER – with special guests Honeymoon Suite! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2, 2017, at 10:00 am, at all Ticketmaster outlets!

TICKETS: $69.50, $79.50, and $89.50 (plus s/c’s)

Reserved Seating

VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE TOO!

Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets or Charge By Phone 1-855-985-5000

Order on-line at www.ticketmaster.ca