City Council will look over payment methods for upcoming major projects like the new Hart drainage system, public works yard development, and the snow disposal facility at Monday’s meeting.

The city had decided to go ahead with five projects unless one tenth of residents objects. You have until July 12th tell the city if you’re not on board

The Prince George Cycling Club will be before council tonight asking for help to building two new trails in the Pidherny rec site.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George will teach the city about its upcoming tax, where it will charge all businesses taking too much cardboard to the Foothills dump.

The Prince George Cougars are looking for a new ticket distributor for all games moving forward.

Its contract with TicketMaster is about to expire, so the team would like to work a subsidiary of the same company that owns the Cats

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 o’clock.