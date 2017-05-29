No new temperature records were set in Prince George despite the sizzling weather this past weekend.

The record-high of 29.4 degrees for May 27 was set in 1958 – Saturday’s high fell a few degrees short of the mark.

The start of the work week should see more of the same according to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Chris Gibbons.

“Today looks like it will be a fairly nice day to through the region, we’ve got a fairly weak disturbance pushing through late in the day with just a really slight risk of some showers and thunderstorms.”

However, Tuesday will be a different story according to Gibbons.

“We’ll see another chance of showers in the afternoon and the cooler weather will set in the for the rest of the week starting Wednesday and Thursday.“

The hot weather on Sunday also fell short despite daytime highs reaching near 30 degrees.

The record high of 31.9 degrees for May 28 was set back in 1983.

Cooler temperatures in the high teens are expected to roll in by Wednesday with rain predicted in the forecast.