Fire crews continue to make progress on the Tete Jaune Cache wildfire near Mount Robson Provincial Park.

Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre Amanda Reynolds says suppression efforts are going well and the fire is not likely to spread.

“There has been no growth on the Robson fire as it is still 574 hectares and are just continuing along the perimeter making containment line. Our crews are doing a really good job.”

Reynolds adds the predicted rain for mid-week is appreciated but there is still a chance for some dry lighting.