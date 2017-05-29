A collision between and bike and a vehicle on Sunday sent a cyclist to hospital with minor injuries.

It happened at 9:30 am at the corner of Queensway and 15th Avenue. The cyclist was a 30 year old woman who suffered what have been described as “minor, non-life-threatening injuries” after being struck by a vehicle. Emergency services attended the scene.

The RCMP say speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision and charges are unlikely. They believe the incident happened due to confusion between the driver, the cyclist and traffic control in the area, which was affected by the Kids of Steel triathlon.

The RCMP would like to remind both drivers and cyclists to be cautious on the road, to make eye contact and to follow the rules of the road.