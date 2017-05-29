The Green Party has decided to support the NDP in forming a minority government in BC.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver and New Democrat leader John Horgan made the joint announcement this afternoon.

The terms of the arrangement won’t be announced until the NDP caucus ratifies it tomorrow. Both Horgan and Weaver made clear that the arrangement will not be a coalition.

Weaver says they’ve reached a deal on “budget and supply” that he intends to last four years.

The Greens hold the balance of power in the legislature and also negotiated with the Liberals.