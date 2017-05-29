Prince George Senior Lacrosse took a trip on 97 North over the weekend as the Northland Nissan Assault visited the Mackenzie Lumberjacks.

On Saturday night, the home team recorded five goals in the middle frame en route to a 10-3 victory; Jaiden L’Heureux netted three of them.

Mackenzie would complete the weekend sweep Sunday morning, improving their record to 2-5.

According to league stats, goals-for and goals-against are currently even at 453 each.

Regular season play continues tonight, 8PM at Kin 1 between the Quesnel Crossfire and the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits.

STANDINGS:

1) RPR MECHANICAL/BX PUB BANDITS, 6-1

2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS, 6-2

3) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE, 4-5

4) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS, 3-3

5) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS, 2-5

6) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT, 1-6