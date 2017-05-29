Three members of the Prince George Judo Club and two athletes with the Hart Judo Academy earned a bronze medal at the Canadian judo championships in Calgary.

Taylor Schaus, Tami Goto and Sydney Edgson of P.G. plus Brooke Corbett and Doug Gould of the Hart each finished third in their age and weight class.

A total of 17 from the two clubs participated.

Bronze medals: (clubs and weight classes)

Taylor Schaus, PGJC, U21 -55

Tami Goto, PGJC, U16 -48

Sydney Edgson, PGJC, U16 -57

Brooke Corbett, Hart, U18 -44

Doug Gould, Hart, Veterans -81

5th place:

Branden Edwards, PGJC, U18 -66

Koen Heitman, Hart, U16 -60

Matthias Schenk, Hart, U16 -55

7th place:

Ryan Russell, PGJC, U18 -60

In the handout photo:

(back row) Bruce Kamstra, Team BC coach, Taylor Schaus, Matthias Schenk, Lochlan Young, Maxwell Young, Davin Greenwood, Branden Edwards, Ryan Russell, Aline Strasdin, Team BC coach.

(front row) Asher Young, Brooke Corbett, Hannah Gould, Sydney Edgson, Tami Goto, Ioan Frizzel, Isaac Kamstra.

Missing: Kurtis Cormack, Koen Heitman, Doug Gould