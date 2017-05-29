Prince George City Council sorted out the finer money-borrowing details for four large projects during Monday night’s meeting.

The city has decided on an “Alternative Approval Process” (AAP) to move forward with new mobile equipment, upgrade the public works yard, create a brand new Nechako Riverside Park, and improve the Hart industrial storm drainage system.

The APP assumes voter consent to borrow money from groups like the Municipal Finance Authority of BC but offers a time frame for residents to voice any opposition. A project will be re-evaluated or canceled if at least 10% of registered voters – 5,418 Prince George citizens – object. City Council decided upon this method during its March 27th meeting.

Any written opposition needs to be submitted on an Elector Response Form. These are due on July 12th, 2017 at 5 PM.

The Projects

The $7.772 million needed for these projects will be paid back between 10-20 years.

Mobile Equipment Replacement

Vehicles and communication equipment used by city crews need replacing

$4,222,330 paid back over 10 years

Public Works Yard Development

City plans to integrate Parks Division into the main Engineering and Public Works building (4050 18th Avenue) and expand the washroom.

$1,450,000 over 20 years

Nechako Riverside Park

Develop a park along the Nechako River, directly northeast of Foothills Bridge

$630,000 over 20 years

Hart Industrial Storm Drainage Treatment

Storm detention and treatment facility near Blueberry Road and Highway 97. Stormwater is of poor quality and flows into McMillan Creek Watershed, negatively affecting aquatic life.

$1,470,000 over 20 years

All money used will come out of the city’s General Operating Fund.

West Bowl Snow Removal

During March 27th, 2017 Council meeting, councillors discussed using an AAP for a fifth project, the Snow Disposal Facility West Bowl. On Monday, Council agreed to update the Snow Control Reserve Fund bylaw so that both capital and operating expenses could be funded through the same reserve. This self-sustaining method is similar to other city operations like garbage pick up.

The $2.93 million needed to move the existing snow dump at Foothills and 15th will be paid with a funding source of MFA Debt Proceeds and not the alternative approval process.