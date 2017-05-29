The RPR Mechanical BX Pub Bandits dumped the Quesnel Crossfire 13-7 Monday night at Kin 1 in Prince George Senior Lacrosse.

Drew Doig led the way with five goals and three assists.

It was the second meeting between the two teams in five nights.

The Crossfire upset the first place Bandits 10-9 in overtime Thursday in Quesnel.

League play resumes Wednesday night at 8 at Kin 1 with the Co-op Petroleum Stylers against Northland Nissan Assault.

The Bandits are back in action on Thursday when they host the Mackenzie Lumberjacks.

Mackenzie is coming off a pair of weekend wins against the Assault.

PG Senior Lacrosse Standings: (on Tuesday, May 30th)

1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 7-1

2)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 6-2

3) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 4-6

4) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 3-3

5) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 2-5

6) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 1-6