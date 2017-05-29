Pidherny Recreation Site is planning an expansion this summer and now has an extra $5,600 from the city to put towards a contractor.

Council invested in the proposed bike trail following the Prince George Cycling Club’s presentation at Monday night’s meeting.

The new trail, named Sally Housecoat, will be 1.8 kilometres long with an average grade of 11 percent. Sally will be more “flowy” with wider sections and uphill options to accommodate all levels of expertise.

Pidherny Director Devon Budd has seen mountain biking grow both internationally and locally. Over 60 riders from 11 countries are heading to Prince George this year. Budd says a looped trail like Sally is exactly what cyclists are looking for.

“If you build it, they will come. The more trails that we have in town, the more opportunities there are for cyclists to get out there and enjoy it, more opportunities for recreation and I’d like to think they’re reasons for people to move to Prince George and stay here.”

Budd says the entire project will cost $30,000, most of which has already been raised through private donations, membership fees, and events. This $5,600 pushed Pidherny past its fundraising goal, however, city staff will help Budd find any more grant or funding opportunities.

As for what’s in a name, Budd says he’s taking a new, family-friendly approach.

“Traditionally, the names at Pidherny have been kind of gross and a bit rude and we’re trying to change that. Last year, a trail was constructed called the Kitchen Sink and then there is also Lazy Susan, and then Sally Housecoat. We’re just kind of changing up the names at Pidherny, they’re fun, they’re friendly.”

Construction is set to begin this Thursday and wrap up by Halloween.