One thousand bikes have now been signed up through Garage 529 in Prince George.
The milestone was reached on Saturday when Conway Fisher registered his bike.
An event is being held Tuesday morning starting at 6:45 am at Ava Maria on 20th Avenue in support of Bike to Work Week.
Other events include:
- Tuesday, May 30th (TONIGHT) = 3:45PM to 6PM at Ruckus Ski, Board and Bike Shop
- Wednesday, May 31th = 6:45AM to 9:15PM at Koops Bike Shop
- Wednesday, May 31th = 6:00PM to 8:00PM at BMX Track
- Saturday, June 3rd = 10:00AM to 2:00PM at Canadian Tire
In 2017, members and volunteers with the Prince George RCMP have registered 400 bikes this year.
The local detachment hopes to sign up 2,000 bikes before the snow flies.
If protecting your bike isn’t motivation enough to get registered, the Prince George RCMP will be raffling off a 2017 Norco Storm mountain bike graciously donated by Cycle World and Norco.
Bike owners get one entry for each bike they register at one of our registration events this spring and summer.
Draw date will be at the end of September.