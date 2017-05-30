A tentative deal has been reached between Canadian National Railway and the Unionrepresenting 3,000 of its workers.

The in-principal deal averts a strike after the workers had previously voted an

overwhelming 98 percent in favour of job action.

The verbal deal will still have to be ratified by both CN and the union in the coming weeks.

Last week, the Teamsters union announced its members had voted 98 percent in favour of a strike mandate.

They would have been in a position to go off the job at 4 am Tuesday morning.