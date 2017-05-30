It’s budget time once again for School District 57. All three readings of the 2017-18 budget are scheduled for this evening’s school board meeting.

School boards are required to approve their budget bylaws for the next fiscal year by June 30. If trustees are unable to reach final approval at tonight’s meeting, a special board meeting could be called for June 13. Otherwise, the budget will be finalized at the school board’s final meeting of the school year on June 27. If you’re interested in reading the budget in detail, you can do so here.

More than 70% of the district’s overall operating budget is made up of school allocations, money that goes directly to schools and is budgeted by school principals. Only 6% of school allocation funds go to services and supplies while 94% goes toward salaries and benefits.

Trustees will also be reviewing proposals to install new adventure playgrounds at Blackburn, Ecole Lac Des Bois and Springwood Elementary. The proposals for Blackburn and Ecole Des Bois were recommended by the schools and their parents advisory councils. Springwood’s playground was relocated to Heather Park Elementary when Springwood was closed in 2010. The school district has applied to the Ministry of Education for funds to cover the capital costs of re-opening Springwood. The cost for a new playground was included in that request.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 pm at the school district building on Ferry Avenue.