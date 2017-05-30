The 2017 Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals in Prince George is fast approaching.

The event takes place June 10 and 11 from the Blackwater Motocross Track.

Organizer Kourtney Lloyd says competitors are coming from across North America.

“We have racers coming from Florida, California, and across the Midwest up from the states and then the top guys from all across Canada like Ottawa. Our hometown boy Jess Pettis will have a chance to race in front of his home crowd so that’s pretty exciting for all of us.”

Lloyd adds there should be no shortage of action.

“It’s faced paced, there is passing, crashing, and guys that probably have a little bit of animosity towards each other trying to make sure the other one doesn’t win.”

With the first gate drop of our 25th Anniversary season exactly one week away today, here's our MX2 season preview https://t.co/MJY72CkfSQ pic.twitter.com/qzl3Ea8CCD — CMRC (@CMRCRacing) May 28, 2017

The lineup includes 4-time Canadian National Champion Colton Facciotti.