Donna Antosko can enjoy the weather, take a big trip, buy a giant house, or do whatever she wants to really now that she’s a millionaire.

Antosko was a winner of the May 26th Lotto Max draw. She was checking her ticket on Sunday – her daughter’s birthday – when she learned of her winnings. Even days later, she says the news hasn’t set in.

“Well, to be honest, I was kind of in shock and still don’t really believe it. I mean, I’ve seen it, but I’m not usually a winner.”

After seeing the numbers flash on the screen, she says she rushed home to tell her family.

“At first they all thought it was my husband pulling a prank because he likes to do that but they’re all very excited and very happy for us.”

She hasn’t decided exactly what to do with money. She’s planning a “few upgrades,” help her daughters and granddaughters and maybe travel.

“This means my husband and I have the opportunity to work less,” she says, “we’re still processing everything.”

If you believe lightning can strike twice, Antosko bought her ticket at the Save-on-Foods in the Hart.