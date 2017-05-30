NDP leader John Horgan and Green leader Andrew Weaver made the accord between their two parties official this afternoon.

The pair took questions about their plans for the province’s future, including what they intend to do about Site C, a project neither of their parties supported during the election campaign.

Horgan says a comprehensive review will take place, including discussions with the Attorney General’s office and affected First Nations.

“We’re not going to stop work at Site C while that review takes place but we have a six week and a three month time frame for preliminary response and final response. We’re going to get at that as quickly as possible so we want to hear from BC Hydro what have you signed, how binding are these agreements and what are the consequences of preceding.”

Horgan acknowledged Christy Clark’s right to test the confidence of the house but said he hopes she does so in a timely manner.