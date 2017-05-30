BC’s Ministry of Environment and Northern Health have issued a dust advisory for Prince George.

High levels of dust in the air are expected to persist until it rains or dust suppression measures are taken.

The elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease are most at risk.

They are asked to avoid strenuous exercise near busy roadways until the advisory is lifted; high dust concentrations are also a concern for infants.

The City of Prince George’s Clean Air Bylaw prohibits all open burning, including back-yard burning, and land clearing burning.

During air quality advisories, this bylaw also prohibits recreational fires, use of wood-burning appliances (except for sole wood burning heat users), and unauthorized street sweeping activities.

Industry is asked to reduce emissions wherever possible during the advisory.