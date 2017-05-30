Increased water levels have forced the City of Prince George to close all trails running through Cottonwood Island Park.

While the trails are not flooded completely, the Nechako River has left some puddles and ponding due to the rise.

City workers have put up barricades and signs from the canoe launch to south of the rail bridge in efforts to detour traffic.

Staff are expected to monitor the river’s levels over the next few days and will notify residents when the trails are re-open.