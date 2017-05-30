It was a joint effort with the Elizabeth Fry Society and the Native Healing Centre as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week

“I’ve been blown away over the last five years. It’s been absolutely astounding seeing how they interact with kids, how they just calm people down right away Max is pretty popular. He was actually the first dog in BC to go to court with a child victim.

– RCMP Victim Services Coordinator Krista Levar

Victims and Survivors of Crime Week let’s the public learn about the issues that victims of crime often face and about the services available to them.

It runs until June 5.