The local Board of Education has officially approved and passed its budget report for the next school year.

In an unanimous decision Tuesday night, SD57 trustees were satisfied with the report, which totals more than $158 million for the budget bylaw.

Trustee Sharel Warrington is confident it meets the needs of the students.

“We are managing to balance our budget once again and we do not have a large deficit to have to address to anyone.”

Notable numbers include $112 million in faculty salaries and benefits, as well as $104 million towards instructional needs.

According to Warrington, passing this budget means the district is continuously growing.

“It is to meet our expenses for all areas of our budget; our special-purpose fund, our Capital funding, and our operating funds. So, for our district, I think is proportional to the number of students we have and the needs that we have.”

Other areas up for discussion and approval consisted of transportation and maintenance, and even a $100,000 trades training fund from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Warrington says SD57’s financial staff overall has been able to make this budget as clear as possible.

“That’s important, because that’s part of the communication piece we want to ensure. We want the public to understand our financial picture, how we run our district, and we are trying to embed all of that in our discussion.”

She adds the surplus was not needed to balance the numbers, which ensures full compliance with the restored language of BC’s educational curriculum.

For more information about the 2017-18 budget for SD57, you can click here.