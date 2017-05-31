Primary students in Prince George, as well as the surrounding community, will soon attempt to conquer new jungles in September.

Blackburn, Lac Des Bois, and the recently resurrected Springwood Elementary schools will be receiving new adventure playgrounds as voted unanimously by School District 57 Tuesday night.

Board Chair Tim Bennett says this will support more exercise for students.

“Being outside and playing, and the idea of unstructured play is a priority. We have the opportunity to ensure the best possible equipment at our schools in partnership with our parents and community.”

He adds applications from schools in need of an upgrade are visited at this time every year and must later be approved by the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC).

“Once or twice a year, we have the opportunity to learn and hear about school’s desires for new playgrounds. This time of the year is always usually when it comes because it ensures that the playground can be installed for September for students coming back to school.”

Features are set to include a climbing wall, spinning seats, and monkey bars.

The equipment is expected to be installed and completed by September classes.