Prince George Firefighters from three separate halls responded to a blaze near Costco Tuesday night.

A total of 15 crew members were called to smoke coming from the second-storey of a home in the 2600 block of Range Road just before 9PM.

The flames were extinguished quickly, limiting the damage to the master bedroom and crews stayed on-scene for 90 minutes searching for any fire extensions.

All six occupants were found safely outside the structure upon responders’ arrival.

The cause or estimated damage is yet to be determined.