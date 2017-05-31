94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Six residents safe following second-storey structure fire
Kyle Balzer
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
New playgrounds to be built for local elementary students
Kyle Balzer
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
SD57 releases balanced budget for 2017-18
Kyle Balzer
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
Video
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
Country FM
The GOAT
N.O.W.
SEND LOCAL KIDS TO CAMP AT TIM HORTON’S TODAY!
Carol Gass
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
May 30: Mosquito’s! How are you dealing with them?
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, May. 30th, 2017
Slurpee or Screamer…???
Carol Gass
,
Tuesday, May. 30th, 2017
Win
Let Dad Paint the Town Red for Father’s Day
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, May. 24th, 2017
#BeautifyPG The Backyard Makeover Photo Contest
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Tourism Valemount’s Craft Beer Experience
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
FOREIGNER
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, May. 29th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
TIM & FAITH TRIP FOR 2 TRIVIA
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
Music Panels
Rock Jury
Country Music Panel
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
SEND LOCAL KIDS TO CAMP AT TIM HORTON’S TODAY!
SHARE ON:
Carol Gass
,
staff
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
IT’S CAMP DAY AT TIM HORTON’S!!! DRINK HOT COFFEE! LOTS AND LOTS OF HOT COFFEE!!!
Related Posts
Slurpee or Screamer…???
Carol Gass
,
Tuesday, May. 30th, 2017
GET YOUR WATER FIGHT ON!!!
Carol Gass
,
Monday, May. 29th, 2017
BBQ SAUCE OR NOT?
Carol Gass
,
Friday, May. 26th, 2017