94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Dust Advisory concludes in Prince George
Brendan Pawliw
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
Six residents safe following second-storey structure fire
Kyle Balzer
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
New playgrounds to be built for local elementary students
Kyle Balzer
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
Video
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
Country FM
The GOAT
N.O.W.
May 31: Tim Horton’s Camp Day!
Kev Cotter
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
SEND LOCAL KIDS TO CAMP AT TIM HORTON’S TODAY!
Carol Gass
,
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
May 30: Mosquito’s! How are you dealing with them?
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, May. 30th, 2017
Win
Tourism Valemount’s Craft Beer Experience
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
Let Dad Paint the Town Red for Father’s Day
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, May. 24th, 2017
#BeautifyPG The Backyard Makeover Photo Contest
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
FOREIGNER
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, May. 29th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
TIM & FAITH TRIP FOR 2 TRIVIA
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
Music Panels
Rock Jury
Country Music Panel
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
May 31: Tim Horton’s Camp Day!
SHARE ON:
Kev Cotter
,
staff
Wednesday, May. 31st, 2017
It’s Tim Horton’s Camp Day! 100% of hot coffee sales help send kids to camp! #Covfefe
Related Posts
May 30: Mosquito’s! How are you dealing with them?
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, May. 30th, 2017
May 26: Best meat to grill on the BBQ?
Kev Cotter
,
Friday, May. 26th, 2017
May 25: Fidget Spinners, yay or nay?
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, May. 25th, 2017