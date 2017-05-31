Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Prince George.

The agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

– Environment Canada