The City of Prince George recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the community through its Civic Appreciation Awards.

The City is announcing the recipients of this year’s Civic Appreciation Awards. Congratulations to all! https://t.co/a1ti9n1cjq pic.twitter.com/W5jR70Po85 — Prince George, BC (@CityofPG) May 30, 2017

This year a Community Champion category was created.

Community Coordinator Cheryl Livingstone-Leman says Jamie Kranrod took the bull by the horns.

“Jamie is with the Blackburn Community Association. She jumped in and took the reins as their president and in 2 years basically turned the Blackburn Community Association around.”

The Association now runs a hall as well as youth and adult programs.

The second winner is Mike Burt of the RCMP’s Citizens on Patrol Program.

He has clocked over 6,600 volunteer hours since 2010.

Livingstone Leman adds one of Burt’s major strengths is recruiting.

“He’s out there trying to find other people that will volunteer to be a Citizen on Patrol and that is just making sure our city is safe at public events and festivals.”

Both will be recognized at the Civic Appreciation Dinner on June 23 at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre.

Prince George has the highest per capita volunteer rate in BC.

Livingstone-Leman believes that’s something to be proud of.

“If you can’t think of a volunteer that has touched your life or is involved in your life or you may be a volunteer yourself, I think you may be hard-pressed to find anyone who couldn’t say or know anyone that isn’t a volunteer themselves.”

For a full list of the Civic Appreciation winners click here.