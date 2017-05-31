Local RCMP arrest two suspects in restaurant drive-thru on suspicions of a handgun in their vehicle | Brittney Shaw-Maclaren, My PG Now

Prince George RCMP are reminding the public that fake guns could easily be viewed as real.

On Tuesday afternoon around 3:30PM, two men were arrested by police on the corner of Massey and Westwood after reports of a handgun in their vehicle.

.@PG_RCMP on corner of Westwood/Massey; appeared to have taken 2 men into custody, reasons unknown at this time | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/0yYnE5PVs5 — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) May 30, 2017

Upon further investigation, and full cooperation from the suspects, PG RCMP determined the gun to be a replica and both men were later released.

They will not be receiving any charges in the incident and the fake gun is set to be destroyed.

Mounties are asking everyone to refrain from using prop guns in public places, and anyone who sees this activity to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300.