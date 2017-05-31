Prince George RCMP are reminding the public that fake guns could easily be viewed as real.

On Tuesday afternoon around 3:30PM, two men were arrested by police on the corner of Massey and Westwood after reports of a handgun in their vehicle.

Upon further investigation, and full cooperation from the suspects, PG RCMP determined the gun to be a replica and both men were later released.

They will not be receiving any charges in the incident and the fake gun is set to be destroyed.

Mounties are asking everyone to refrain from using prop guns in public places, and anyone who sees this activity to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300.