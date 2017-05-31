YMCA of Northern BC CEO Amanda Alexander announces fundraising totals for Foundry Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The YMCA of Northern BC has raised $65,200 for the opening of Foundry Prince George.

The organization helps youth ages 12 to 24 with mental health issues get through times of trouble, providing counselling supports in all areas.

.@NBCY CEO says overall total, incl. local funds, orgs matching donations. comes to $65,200 for #Foundry; will open late Summer | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/A3f94dhXJb — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 31, 2017

YMCA CEO Amanda Alexander says the money speaks volumes to the community’s generosity.

“Organizations are so generous and its local citizens around supporting really important community initiatives like Foundry, and it really allows us to extend our reach and meet more of youth’s needs.”

Donors for the centre include the general public with $25,000 through YMCA fundraisers, the local Canadian Tire with $10,000, and Integris Credit Union with $25,000 of their own.

Alexander adds it’s important to intervene early and providing a safe place.

“Once anxiety and depression hits, you need services immediately; you don’t need to be stuck on a waitlist until you bury that problem down. We want to be able to service youth in that moment when they walk through the door, appointment or not, that they’re not on a waitlist.”

She says her vision is to have services in other key areas, such as substance abuse, sexual health, and peer support that’s youth-friendly.

.@CanadianTire's Selen Alpay says partnership with @NBCY, #Foundry is strong; proud to support initiative for youth ages 12-24 | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/NUpRIjXHLA — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 31, 2017

While she’s satisfied with the result of this campaign, Alexander believes there’s always more that can be done.

“The more we raise, the more we can do to meet the needs of youth and young people. I think the earlier that we provide intervention to youth, the ‘longer-term get’ that it is for the folks that are going to grow up and be the citizens of our community.”

The Robert L. Conconi Foundation is matching all donations to reach the total; construction is expected to be completed by the end of Summer.

Foundry also has locations in Kelowna, Abbotsford, Vancouver, North Vancouver, and Campbell River.