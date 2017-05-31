The BC Federation of Labour (BCFL) is very hopeful about the partnership between the BC NDP and Green Party and the agreement both parties have signed.

“I was pleased to see a commitment to the $15 minimum wage,” says Irene Lanzinger, president of the BCFL. “I think the compromise there was a pilot on minimum income, which I think it’s an interesting idea too. They are definitely looking at ways to address low-wage work. There is a commitment to apprenticeship and training which we’ve been calling for for a long time. There is a commitment to early childhood education and/or child care that’s also very good for workers.”

Lanzinger also supports the banning of corporate and union donations, saying strict limits should be put in place.

Premier Christy Clark’s decision to test the house also found favour with Lanzinger.

“I was pleased to see that she is doing that quickly. What we did not want to see is a delay until September or October in calling the legislature that would have been I think inappropriate.”

Clark has said she plans to go before the house sometime in June.

Lanzinger believes the vote of confidence will fail barring unforeseen circumstances.