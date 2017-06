VIDEO:

35 North District RCMP officers were named to “Alexa’s Team” Wednesday.

Officers are annually recognized for their work taking impaired drivers off the road.

In 2016, five PG Corporals stopped and 85 impaired drivers

“Alexa’s Team” is named after Alexa Middelaer, who was only four years old when she was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2008.

In 9 years, Alexa’s Team has grown to 2,154 members and processed nearly 80,000 drivings sanctions for impaired driving in BC.