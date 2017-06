Defenceman Sam Ruopp, the Prince George Cougars captain the past three seasons, will be available in the 2017 NHL Draft June 23rd and 24th in Chicago.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have decided not to sign Ruopp, who was a 5th-round draft pick of the team in the 2015.

The 6-foot-4, 195 pound Ruopp, who turns 21 this Saturday, notched four goals, 20 assists and

51 penalty minutes in 55 games with the Cougars in the 2016-17 season.