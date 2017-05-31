You might be hard pressed to find a faster player in Prince George Senior Lacrosse than Douglas Porter.

The speedy forward put up four goals and three assists on Wednesday leading the Co-op Petroleum Stylers (4-3) to a 10-5 victory over the Northland Nissan Assault (1-7).

Porter’s big night began back in the first period with a couple of quick goals past Assault goaltender Russill Mills.

Matt Rochon added the other marker for the Stylers while Cameron Prouse, Josh Kelly and Dom Sia replied for Northland Nissan making it a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes.

The Stylers broke out in the second with five more goals courtesy of Porter, Rochon (2), Nick Hansen and Mike Bailey taking an 8-5 advantage into the intermission.

In the third, Porter added his fourth of the contest followed by a break-away goal from Jon Strasdin.

Ray Masson and Kyle Frederick split the net in the win for the Stylers.

Prouse potted a hat-trick in defeat for the Assault.

Porter has been playing in the PGSL since he was 15 years old and has played with some very good programs like the Blue Mountain Selects in the Lower Mainland followed by another club team in Kamloops.

MYPGNOW caught up with Porter after the game who says it was the Stylers attention to detail that led them to victory.

“I think we had good execution and just moved the ball better from last game by setting those picks and rolls and we have gotten a lot better as a team.”

Porter has 18 goals and 21 assists so far this season while playing on a line with Rochon who has 28 goals and 16 assists.

Rochon’s mentorship has played a key in role Porter’s rapid ascent. “He (Rochon) definitely moves the ball well and he’s a good coach. He has taken me under his wing since I was 15 and has just been a great guy to play with.”

The feeling is mutual according to Rochon. “Me and Doug have a lot of good chemistry and have been playing together for a few years. We have gone down south and have played on provincial teams so I like playing with him. With his speed it is awesome because he is making defenceman move so guys like me and others can get open.”

Porter is hoping to try his luck at the collegiate level this fall by attempting to nail down a spot at Bishops University in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Action resumes on Thursday at 8pm from Kin 1 as the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits play host to the Mackenzie Lumberjacks