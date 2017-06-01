Wednesday’s lightning storm in Prince George left thousands of people in the dark.

BC Hydro Spokesperson Bob Gammer says it was a larger than normal power outage.

“It caused the outage to about 5,550 customers. The circuit affected came from the Chief Lake Road substation. Crews arrived quickly and then they closed the breaker that was open due to the lighting strike.”

The breaker held up and power was restored within 47 minutes.

The affected areas included North of Prince George Pulp Mill Road, west of Shelley Road, east of Foothills Boulevard, and south of Turner Road.

A second outage occurred just north of Westcreek Road.

Gammer adds crews are prepared to answer more of these calls with rain and stormy conditions predicted in the forecast.

“We do watch the weather closely and we do have crews and contractor crews available at any time of the day. Often with storms like this, there can be short-lived high-velocity winds that can cause trees to fall.”

The lighting storm was an easier fix according to Gammer.

“In this case, it was a little faster simply because all that was necessary was to close a breaker, crews didn’t have to go out and remove trees or even replace poles. This was a simpler response.”