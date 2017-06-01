UPDATE 11:23 am

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George says they were made aware of the potential of hazardous waste being received at the landfill and acted out of caution by closing the facility this morning (Thu).

No significant risk was found and the landfill has since been reopened.

Original Story 9:03 AM

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has closed the Foothills Landfill due to a potential hazardous waste issue Thursday morning.

The move is being classified as a precautionary measure.

The City of Prince George has announced that garbage collection operations for the day will not be affected by the temporary closure.

More information will be available later this morning.