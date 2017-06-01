The Annual Hooterville Hoot is roaming through the streets of Vanderhoof this weekend.

In its 33rd consecutive year, the car show will be showcasing nearly 150 vehicles and organizer Shelley Funk says the event has something for everybody.

“We got old cars, we got some newer fancy cars, we get motorcycles; a little bit everything comes down to the park. Cars are able to come in at 9AM in the morning and it’s open to the public starting at 10:30AM until 3PM.”

On Sunday morning, the general public will be able to browse and admire vehicles of all shapes, sizes, and age and Funk adds they’re rolling in from across BC as they do every year.

“A lot of cars come from Burns Lake, Prince George, and Quesnel; I even had some people from Kelowna send me an email saying they were coming up this year too. It’s interesting and it’s fun; people really enjoy the old cars because you just don’t see them everyday.”

She believes Hooterville has also helped put Vanderhoof on BC’s map in terms of tourism.

“It gives people a chance to see different things around Vanderhoof that you might not have known were there. It’s good for the out-of-town people to get a good view of the city and what’s out there.”

The event takes place at Riverside Park, as long as it isn’t completely flooded.

