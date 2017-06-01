The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council is looking forward to working with the BC NDP and the Greens following their agreement earlier this week.

Tribal Chief Terry Teegee says two major topics are high on both parties priority list.

“Both the Green Party and the NDP have stated they will recognize the provisions in the United Nations Declaration for the Right of Indigenous Peoples and they have both committed to implementing the recommendations from The Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

Teegee believes their relationship with the BC Liberals began to sour when talking about the United Nations Declaration for the Right of Indigenous Peoples as well as the provisions of Free consent.

“Their position was more of a peace deal agreement in negotiations rather than full recognition of indigenous rights.”

Teegee is looking forward to what both parties come up with on the Site C dam as well as another major project within the province’s resource sector.

“We’re very interested in what the outcome of that would be and their review of the Kinder Morgan project. I don’t think it’s a review, more of a stoppage to do that project and we are very interested in terms of where that goes.”