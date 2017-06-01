The City of Prince George is working on eight road rehabilitation projects this week. Workers should be finished by next Wednesday, weather permitting.

City crews will be at the following locations until June 7th:

East Austin Road from Highway 97 to Dawson Road (1.45 lane kilometers). Estimated cost $230,000

9th Avenue from Vancouver Street to Winnipeg Street.(0.4 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $77,000

East Central Street from 5th Avenue to 10th Avenue (1.12 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $126,000

West Central Street from 10th Avenue to 15th Avenue. (1.060 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $154,000

West Central Street from 15th Avenue to 18th Avenue. (0.63 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $86,000

Ochakwin Crescent from Foothills Boulevard to Foothills Boulevard. (1.24 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $162,000

Pilot Street from 5th Avenue to Ochakwin Crescent. (1.27 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $157,000

Commercial Crescent from 10th Avenue to West Central Street. (1.080 lane kilometers). Estimated cost: $113,000

The city asks that you use alternate routes if possible. If you have to use these roads, be cautious of workers.

These are eight of this year’s 53 roads and sidewalk projects the city is taking on.