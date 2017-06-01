The Spruce Kings have looked to the prairies for strong rookie leadership, as well as performance.

Defenceman Dylan Anhorn of the Calgary Midget AAA Buffaloes (AMHL) has signed with Prince George for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The 18-year-old recorded 25 points (5G, 20A) in 31 regular season games last year, captaining his team to an AMHL Divisional Finals appearance.

Spruce Kings’ Head Coach Adam Maglio says Anhorn has high character, which he believes will create impact on and off the ice.

“He is an exceptionally smart defensemen and has the ability to read the play well and exit the puck efficiently. Dylan brings an offensive prowess that will allow him to be a contributor in all areas of the game.”

The Calgary native also suited up in six games, plus two playoff matches, with the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

Anhorn will join Prince George at training camp, beginning on August 24th at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).