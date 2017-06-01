BC NDP leader John Horgan calls the $867 million the federal government is using to support forest industry workers and communities a “good start,” and hopes to the province gets its fair share.

“I just want to ensure that the federal government understands clearly that British Columbia is responsible for over 50% of the softwood trade between Canada and the US and we’re fully expecting that share of that package to come to British Columbia.”

The federal Minsters of Natural Resources, Foreign Affairs, and International Trade announced the three-year funding Thursday, hoping the money will counter balance the effects that proposed softwood lumber import tax hikes by the US would have on Canadian workers. This money includes federal loans and loan guarantees for forestry companies commercial financing and risk management.

To get a fair, stable trade deal for Canada – something Horgan calls the most important economic issue in British Columbia right – the NDP leader says he wants to help the Prime Minister and the provinces in Washington.

“Should I get the opportunity, I’ll be working with the federal government to make it abundantly clear the British Columbia has many cards to play and we want to ensure that the United States understands that.”

While a trade deal is being sorted out, Horgan says it’s vital to get BC’s softwood products to higher prices markets.

“Whether it be in Asia, whether it be in Europe, whether it be in South of Central America, we are a trading province. we depend on free and honest trade with our partners and that’s why the issues around softwood are so critically important to us now.”

Incumbent Premier Christy Clark also chimed in on the announcement. In an emailed statement, she says the BC Liberals appreciate the leadership the Government of Canada has shown on softwood lumber.

“While we continue to work with the federal government on pursuing a negotiated settlement with the U.S., we are still in the midst of litigation. Every time these unfair allegations are tested in an impartial court, we have been successful, and we will be again. Unfortunately, this process takes time, and workers and communities may feel the impact. The $867 million will help strengthen the forest economy through expanded funding for marketing and innovation, and provide support for workers if needed.

“As Canada’s leading producer and exporter of softwood lumber, it’s encouraging that the Government of Canada continues to work closely with the provincial government and industry.”