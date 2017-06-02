The Prince George Cougars were in a dilemma!

After three years of ownership, the EDGEPRO group, headed by team president Greg Pocock, lost a reported $2.3 million.

The figure is alarming when one considers that the Cats attendance at CN Centre for their home games has more than doubled from 1,693 in 2013-14, to 3,626 in 2016-17.

No ownership team in any sport is in business to lose nearly $800,000 a year; this begged the question, what should the Cougars do to turn the tide?

It’s unrealistic to suggest, with the team in transition on the ice, that attendance will continue to significantly increase.

Sure, expenses can be trimmed, but that may only solve part of the problem.

In a short period of time, the Cougars culture and reputation has change positively, in part because more money was injected into the team for the benefit of the players, fans, and organization.

Sticking to a budget is necessary, but fixed costs to run a major junior hockey team go up each season.

While keeping a close eye on the bottom line, the Cougars have been saddled, like many businesses, to find new ways to generate more revenue.

The team has decided it is necessary to make a major change that will affect their clientele.

We’re excited to announce new zone pricing! Offering some of the lowest prices ever! Call or email at 250-561-0783 / tickets@pgcougars.com pic.twitter.com/5lmFW41qnz — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 25, 2017

We are creatures of habit, so when a change happens that doesn’t sit well (pun intended), reaction can be loud and swift.

The Cougars have decided to follow the lead of most of the other WHL teams and beginning in 2017-18, season ticket holders will be charged “location-based pricing” rather than “age-based pricing.”

In other words, where one sits at a game will determine price; adults, seniors, and youth will all pay the same, just like when a major concert rolls into town.

The red zone (sections G, H, J, K, and L on media booth side; U, V, W, X, Y on the benches side) will be the most expensive at $20.22 a game based on 36 home games for a total of $728 plus box office fees (Adults paid about $16.50 last year based on a season ticket price).

However, there is a new 10-month payment plan for $72 a month.

The green zone (first four rows in both ends) are the cheapest, nearly two-thirds less, running at $7 a game or $252 for the season ($25.20 a month).

The blue zone (Cougars attacking in first and third periods) in sections Z through F works out to an average of $16 per game (or $57.60 a month), and the white zone (Cougars defending side for those same periods) will cost $11.67 a game (or $42 a month).

Seniors that have been sitting in the red zone for many years and want to maintain their seat will pay an increase upwards of $250, but if they are willing to move to the green zone, as an example, the ticket price reduces by roughly $200.

According to Cougars’ Vice-President of Business Andy Beesley, the $7 a game green zone price represents the least expensive ticket adults have ever paid since the team arrived in 1994.

“There’s a lot of seniors in particular that are kind of in shock over this and really scratching their heads as to why we are doing this and potentially displacing them from seats that they have helped and supported our team for the last 23 years.”

“It’s very difficult for people to understand why we’re not just sticking with age based pricing, so we have had a fair number of negative comments from people who don’t want to move their seats, nor do they want to pay the increase price for the prime seating locations that they are in. On the other hand, we’ve also had a couple of hundred inquiries about new season tickets. We’ve had some very good reactions from people as well.”

With the change, the Cougars are hoping the extra revenue in their prime seating (which is nearly 40% of CN Centre) will help address the “red” ink.

Walk up prices for single games haven’t been announced, however, prices will again either increase or decrease depending on where one sits.

The new set up means that some seats at Cougars games, (based on a season ticket) will be available at BCHL prices for WHL games.

I remember when CN Centre was built, many hockey goers were of the opinion there wasn’t a bad seat in the house.

One can debate if that’s true, but now there are four pricing options.

“We are asking the fans to be patient with us. It’s clear that we had to do something different because the other models are not working. We’re not pretending we’re arrogant enough to know all the answers, but we’ve done a great deal of research and homework and talked to so many other teams and looked at our own market and decided that this is a model that will give us the greatest chance to dramatically continue to increase our attendance,” stated Beesley.

Sitting at midfield at an NFL or CFL game costs considerably more than end zone tickets yet they are the most desired seats.

The Cougars are hoping that model will work for them.

If not, Plan B… if there is one.

