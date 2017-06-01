It’s looking like voter participation in this year’s provincial election was higher than it’s been in more than a decade.

Elections BC has released its preliminary tally for voter turnout in May’s election.

A little over 3.2 million British Columbians were registered to vote and 61.5% of them cast a ballot. That number is up slightly from the 2013 election when 57% of eligible voters went to the polls.

The last time more than 60% of registered British Columbians turned up at the polls was in 2005.

Voter participation in BC has decline steadily since 1983, when more than 77% of registered voters in the province cast a ballot.

Elections BC does not yet have any information about the number of British Columbians who were eligible to vote in this election. The office expects to have final numbers by August.