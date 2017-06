Wednesday was Tim Hortons Camp Day in Prince George and across the country.

100% of proceeds of hot coffee sales that day were donated to the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation

Over the past 25 years, more than $162 million has been raised for the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation

That money has sent more than 237,000 Canadian kids to camp

Vista Radio is a proud to participate in Camp Day each year

This year, Camp Day in Prince George raised $36,000…and counting!