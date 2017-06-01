It was the Drew Doig show on the Thursday night as the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits put the boots to the Mackenzie Lumberjacks by a 20-6 score from Kin 1 in Prince George Senior Lacrosse.

The top line of Doig, Cole Paciejewski and Jesse Huffman combined for 24 points for the Bandits (8-1).

After the Lumberjacks went up 2-1 halfway through the opening frame, the Bandits went on a 19-4 run the rest of the way.

Eight players from the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub squad had multi point games.

Doig now has a whopping 62 points in just nine games this season while Paciejewski is 14 behind with 49 but has appeared in three less games.

MYPGNOW caught up with Paciejewski after the game who spoke about the dominant performance.

“Playing with good guys like Doig and Huffman really works well in our favour, we have been playing together for a long time so the chemistry has really developed and if you’ve got all three of us we can bring it every game.”

Thursday’s game was good reminder of how good the Bandits can be if they keep their foot on the gas for 60 minutes.

“We don’t want to have any slipups. We lost one to Quesnel last week so we know if we don’t bring our best game that we can definitely lose and it can happen to any team,” says Paciejewski.

Jeremy Putnam (2), Patrick Hughson (2), Sam Peet, and Kyle Pacheco all scored for the Lumberjacks (2-6)

The Bandits outshot Mackenzie 56-48 overall.

Jonathon Wittmeier picked up the win in goal for the Bandits.

The Lumberjacks (2-6) return to action at home on Saturday (8pm) and Sunday (10am) when they host the Westwood Pub Devils.

STANDINGS:

1) RPR MECHANICAL / BX PUB BANDITS, 8-1

2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS, 6-2

3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS, 4-3

4) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE, 4-6

5) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS, 2-6

6) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT, 1-7