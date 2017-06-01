Photo Courtesy of Old Dominion Athletics

The dream season for Prince George baseball product Jared Young was capped off with another feat.

Young was named a Third Team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball News on Thursday.

The second baseman is the first Old Dominion All-American since Ben Verlander in 2013 and the first CBN All-American since Anthony Shawler in 2007.

NEWS | Jared Young named Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News. #ODUBaseball Read: https://t.co/6wykhUajPm pic.twitter.com/guMjVTn1zA — ODU Baseball ⚾️ (@ODUBaseball) June 1, 2017

He led the Monarchs in 11 offensive categories, including average (.367), triples (4), home runs (7), runs (57), stolen bases (9) and OPS (1.021).

Young also set a new school record for hit by pitches with 18.

The local product hit a scorching .433 in Conference USA games, which led the league by over 20 points.

On defense, Young committed just six errors in 58 games this season compiling at .974 fielding percentage.

The 21-year-old Young was named to the 2017 Conference USA Baseball All-Academic Team last week.

He held a 3.78 Grade Point Average in Sport Management and was one of two Old Dominion baseball players to earn the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal.

Young is eligible for the 2017 MLB Draft which runs from June 12 to 14.