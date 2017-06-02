It was a warm and wet May in Prince George according to Environment Canada.

The city saw 55 millimeters of rain last month, which is slightly higher than the monthly average of 49.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith says the average daily temperature was above normal as well.

“Last month, the temperature was 10.9 degrees and the historical average is 10.1 so that makes May of 2017 the 14th warmest since records began in 1943.”

A typical June for Prince George has a daytime high of 20 degrees with an overnight low of 7.

Precipitation for this month is usually 65 millimeters.

BC’s Central Interior could be a little chillier in June according to Smith.

“Temperature-wise it’s going to be average to slightly below normal in terms of temperature. At this point we expect precipitation to be average during the month of June.”